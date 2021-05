Streamline cannabinoid analyses

Restek’s new nine-component cannabinoid mix streamlines cannabinoid analyses.

By combining nine compounds into one ampul, calibration complexity has been simplified, enabling labs to minimise errors, save time and reduce cost. A high concentration of 1000 μg/mL adds additional flexibility in constructing calibration curves and lowers solvent spiking volume for labs assessing potency recoveries.

The cannabinoid neutrals mix (cat.# 34132) is a certified reference material (CRM), manufactured and QC-tested in Restek’s ISO-accredited labs. Verified composition and stability, with two independently produced lots available, help satisfy your ISO requirements.

Compounds are the following:

• Cannabichromene (CBC)

• Cannabicyclol (CBL)

• Cannabidiol (CBD)

• Cannabidivarin (CBDV)

• Cannabigerol (CBG)

• Cannabinol (CBN)

• d8-Tetrahydrocannabinol (d8-THC)

• d9-Tetrahydrocannabinol (d9-THC)

• Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV)