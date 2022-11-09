Latest GC columns launched

Specifically applicated for linear alpha olefins (LAO) impurity analysis, Restek’s new Rxi-LAO GC columns provide accurate analysis of these compounds, including 1-butene, 1-hexene, and 1-octene.

Combining a stationary phase with a unique selectivity and an optimal, one-column method, these new columns help labs improve their analysis by increasing system uptime and sample throughput.

Rxi-LAO columns are defined by four key features: unique selectivity enables high resolution of impurities from peaks of interest for excellent data quality; one-column method reduces instrument setup and analysis time; application specific column dimensions increase sample throughput; Pro EZGC chromatogram modeller libraries simplify analysis optimisation.

As worldwide demand for polyethylene increases, so does the pressure on labs performing LAO impurity analysis. Switching to Restek’s Rxi-LAO columns help labs achieve significant savings in time and resources when performing this critical analysis.