Simplifying infectious disease surveillance

To support active research and surveillance of viral pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched two new reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP)-based solutions. While PCR remains the gold standard for diagnostic, lab-based testing, isothermal RT-LAMP nucleic-acid-based amplification provides a rapid and low-cost option for viral pathogen detection.

“In the global fight against Covid-19 and future infectious disease outbreaks, researchers need cost-effective, easy-to-use solutions for rapid detection of viral pathogens,” said Dale Patterson, vice president and general manager of molecular biology at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “With RT-LAMP technology, researchers can accurately detect the presence of a pathogen by seeing a simple color change with the naked eye. Our new solutions enable frequent – even daily – surveillance without complex instrumentation or highly trained staff, making them ideal tools to support community surveillance in resource-constrained areas.”



The Invitrogen Colorimetric ReadiLAMP Kit, SARS-CoV-2 is an off-the-shelf assay designed to provide accurate, robust detection of SARS-CoV-2 from saliva, nasal or nasopharyngeal swab samples. The kit includes two protocols: a rapid, 30-minute turnaround time for crude sample types, which reduces reagents use and costs by eliminating the need for nucleic acid isolation, or a one-hour turnaround time for increased sensitivity with purified RNA sample types.



“We are committed to expanding access to solutions to aid global SARS-CoV-2 surveillance efforts as the world continues to monitor for new variants,” said Ellie Mahjubi, vice president and general manager of sample preparation at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “For instance, we have introduced modified workflows that use room-temperate stable reagents to eliminate the need for cold storage. We are also gathering data on pooling samples to provide a highly affordable option for reliable population-level infectious disease monitoring that could be easily deployed anywhere in the world, including in developing countries.”



For infectious disease researchers looking to research or develop their own assays for a range of applications, the Invitrogen SuperScript IV RT-LAMP Master Mix provides fast and sensitive detection of viral pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, measles and influenza, in as little as five minutes. The optimised master mix uses robust enzymes and is compatible with multiple methods for evaluating results, offering the flexibility to optimise assay development for a variety of RNA and DNA targets and concentrations.