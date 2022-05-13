LIMS for Covid test lab

Autoscribe Informatics has announced that Covid-19 test laboratory, BioGrad Diagnostics, has adopted Matrix Gemini as its Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). BioGrad manages client and sample data within the LIMS, driving automation and efficiency.

BioGrad Diagnostics is a rapidly expanding diagnostics laboratory in the UK focused on fast turn-around Covid-19 samples. In a short period it has built a reputation for rapid, accurate antigen and PCR testing, analysing ever larger numbers of home test kits posted directly to its laboratory. It has also opened several satellite collection sites offering supervised travel and Test to Release testing services. In addition, BioGrad also offers workplace testing for businesses, schools, and events. To demonstrate its commitment to quality it has become a UKAS ISO 15189 accredited laboratory.

To cope with the increasing volume of samples due to the SARS-COV-2 epidemic the lab chose to replace its old management system with Matrix Gemini LIMS. The new LIMS provides the flexibility to capture the data it was required to, and to report that data to Public Health England (PHE) for test and trace purposes. Certificates of analysis are also created for clients to support the various types of testing offered for the UK market, including Fit-to-fly, Day2, Day 8 and Test-to-Release.

“A big thank you to Autoscribe’s technical services team who were always available and very responsive. It ensured the project progressed quickly to completion”, said Biograd Diagnostics’ Chief Scientific Officer. “The LIMS has dramatically improved our efficiency by automating many of the manual and tedious processes in our operations.”

BioGrad Diagnostics values the flexibility and configurable nature of Matrix Gemini LIMS. They have been able to quickly adapt workflows, especially around the import/export of data, and configure the LIMS to suit the changing requirements. LIMS flexibility has been especially valuable in a young industry such as Covid-19 diagnostic testing. Rapid growth and changes to regulatory reporting mechanisms have required constant adaption of working practices.