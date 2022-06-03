Bio-Rad Laboratories has launched the CFX Duet real-time PCR system to support researchers in developing singleplex and duplex quantitative PCR (qPCR) assays.

The bew system offers the robust thermal performance and accurate optical shuttle system of the firm's CFX Opus system, with thermal gradient functionality to enable optimisation in fewer runs. The CFX Duet is a two-colour system that is factory calibrated for common dyes and, without the need for passive reference dyes, allows the precise quantification of up to two targets in genotyping and multiple gene expression analyses. An additional fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET) mode supports protein melt analysis for basic protein characterization. The system uses CFX Maestro software for easy experimental setup and analysis, and to deliver customised reports without exporting data to other programs.



“We are pleased to expand our portfolio of qPCR instruments with the CFX Duet System to help customers run singleplex and duplex assays with a software that matches the robust thermal capabilities of our premium CFX Opus formats,” said Steven Blakely, Director for Gene Expression and Software Technology, Bio-Rad. “The versatile system allows users to quickly get started with gene expression, genotyping, quantification and thermal gradient optimization, as well as protein characterisation using FRET."

