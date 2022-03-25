Covid-19 range expands

AMS Bio has introduced further essential tools for SARS-CoV-2 researchers to help decipher the Covid-19 B.1.1.529 variant. New to the range are recombinant proteins, easy-to-perform assay kits, Omicron pseudotyped lentiviruses and spike neutralizing antibodies for use in functional assays to block SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and ACE2 binding.

Screening for small molecule and antibody inhibitors is an important factor in assisting the discovery of treatments and vaccines for Covid-19 variants. ACE2, Spike, and the 3CL/Main protease are all potential therapeutic targets for the SARS-CoV-2 viral infection triggering this highly infectious disease. AMS Bio has introduced a range of Omicron assay kits for testing interactions with these targets and their respective pathways. Requiring no time-consuming wash steps, these easy-to-perform assay kits come in a variety of read-out detection methods including TR-FRET, fluorogenic, colorimetric, and chemiluminescence. These new kits are ideal for use in validation studies and suitable for rapid high-throughput screening of SARS-CoV-2 inhibitors.

Expressing B1.1.529 S protein, Omicron pseudoviruses from the company are invaluable tools for measuring inhibitory molecules when used in tandem with ACE2 recombinant cell lines or for measuring the activity neutralising antibodies. The novel Omicron lentiviruses contain either luciferase or eGFP reporter genes that provide convenient readout of transduction.

Also new to the market are a range of Omicron variant recombinant proteins including Nucleocapsid protein, 3CL Protease and Spike trimer (S1+S2) developed for the study of enzyme kinetics, screening inhibitors, and selectivity profiling.