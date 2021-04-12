Sealed for success

Microplates simplify the handling of large numbers of samples and enable automation in many applications. The wide range of Excel Scientific sealing options, available from Alpha Laboratories, securely seal plates to avoid contamination and evaporation. They are designed with features that maximise ease of use and performance in specific techniques.

For tissue and cell culture the hydrophobic, porous AeraSeal films allow uniform air and CO2 exchange for all wells. Light-reflecting films for use in luminescence and microscopy applications, reduce stray light and well-to-well crosstalk. For long term storage, specially formulated sealing films have an adhesive that withstands long term cold storage at temperatures to -80C. ThermalSeal sealing films combine an optically transparent polyester sealing film with a strong, ultra-smooth, non-absorbing, non-fluorescing medical-grade adhesive for superior performance in real-time PCR applications. In addition there are many options for PCR, ELISA, protein crystallography, together with films on a roll for bulk testing or kit production.

Adhesive seals are easily applied by hand using a sealing roller or paddle. The roll format is ideal for use on sealing machines that can apply pressure without a high temperature, for use where samples are heat sensitive and the throughput is high. No expensive heat-sealing instruments are required, and bench space in the lab is saved.



All plate seals from Alpha Laboratories are certified free of DNase, RNase and nucleic acids.