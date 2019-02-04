IATA-compliant transport for tubes

Streck cell-free DNA BCT CE blood collection tubes allow isolation of high-quality cell-free DNA (cfDNA) for use in a wide range of applications such as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and liquid biopsies.

Available exclusively in the UK from Alpha Laboratories, they contain a preservative that stabilises nucleated blood cells and prevents the release of genomic DNA (gDNA).

Blood samples often need to be transported between clinic and laboratory. They are subject to Category B Biological Substances, UN3373 regulation. For transportation, they must be packaged according to the IATA DGR (air transport) or ADR (transport by road) Packing Instructions 650.

Following pressure differential testing performed per IATA UN3373 standards, Cell-Free DNA BCTs have been certified fully 95kPa IATA compliant. This means they can now be paired with the SpeciSafe packaging solution for convenient transportation. This all-in-one secondary packaging system combines ultra-absorbent material bonded to a rigid container with built in tube separation. Together with a padded envelope or bag as the outer packaging for road transport, or a rigid outer box for air transport, these mailing packs offer a perfect, compliant solution for transportation of cell-free DNA BCTs containing blood samples.