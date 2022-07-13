Prevent assay interference

The new MetalFree centrifuge tubes, now available in the UK from Alpha Laboratories, are intended for the storage, high-speed centrifugation and analysis of samples requiring ultra-low trace metal contents. They are specially manufactured to ensure common trace metals are below an ICP-MS detection level of one part per billion. Most other centrifuge tubes on the market are only certified below one part per million.

Metal leaching from conventional plastic consumables is an ever-recognised concern amongst testing laboratories, established as a cause of many experimental anomalies. Even glassware can emit metal, in the presence of acids such as hydrochloric, contaminating samples and skewing results.

These MetalFree tubes are therefore perfect for applications that can be affected by metal contaminants, and are an ever-growing necessity within forensics, mining, and environmental science disciplines, including water analysis, soil testing, geology, ecotoxicology, and food safety. The centrifuge tubes are also ideal within clinical settings and for scientific discovery, being recommended for use in ICP-MS analysis, enzyme assisted extractions/separations and x-ray crystallography, where even trace metal presence interferes with results.

The 15ml or 50ml tubes are analysed for 21 different metals including Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, Vanadium, Cobalt, Lithium, Cadmium, Iron, Manganese, Copper, Sodium, Chromium, Lead, Mercury, Aluminium, Silicon, Nickel, Phosphorus, Potassium, Selenium and Arsenic.

Alongside the assurance that metal leaching will not affect experimental accuracy, these tubes are manufactured through environmentally responsible methods. Waste free electronic moulding machinery uses 40% less energy, whilst printed graduations are UV-cured, a process mitigating the release of VOC pollutants.