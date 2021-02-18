The new Thermo Scientific Vanquish Online 2D-liquid chromatography (LC) systems offer a robust platform for pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical R&D, food safety, environmental testing, omics and polymer analysis scientists to characterise complex samples in-depth with the highest confidence.

The new system leverages the performance of the Vanquish technology, while offering maximum application flexibility and versatility for multi-dimensional liquid chromatography. The platform delivers confident peak identification and purity analysis for even the most difficult to separate analytes, for example, structural isomers. Laboratories in fields such as pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical R&D, food safety, environmental testing, omics and polymer analysis can take advantage of the flexibility of the system, combining the confidence of 2D-LC and productivity boost of Dual LC in one system, while not requiring dedicated 2D-LC instrumentation.

Integrating the online 2D-LC system with complimentary LC assays enables improved sample throughput while increasing confidence in results. The Vanquish Online 2D-LC system presents an easy upgrade from existing single channel standard Vanquish HPLC or UHPLC systems, without the need for dedicated equipment for each analysis type. Automated and complete workflows accelerate sample analysis time, maximize sample integrity, and improve confidence in the results.

"Confident, accurate and robust analysis is essential for difficult to resolve analytes in complex samples, such as biopharmaceutical formulations, fermentation broths or polymer materials," says Frank Steiner, PhD, senior manager, product applications and scientific advisor, high performance liquid chromatography, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Vanquish Online 2D-LC system offers full peak characterisation, with complete, automated and flexible workflows, allowing customers to expand their analytical capabilities while presenting a user-friendly experience."

Key applications include confident peak identification and purity analysis, even in difficult to separate analytes, and making legacy methods with UV detection and non-volatile buffer usage compatible with mass spectrometry (MS) detection.