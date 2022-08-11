Precise flow monitoring

Testa Analytical has introduced version 1.4 of its flowmeter software for continuous monitoring of liquid flow from an analytical or preparative HPLC system, peristaltic pump, flow chemistry system or mass spectrometer.

Operating in conjunction with the firm's liquid chromatography flowmeter, the easy-to-use PC software app enables fast, simple experimental set-up and provides full control of device settings including integration time and calibration factor. The software app will also report average and minimum / maximum values of the measured flow. All flow data is automatically stored in files that can be processed later using almost any commercial data analysis package.

Conveniently powered via a USB connection, the compact liquid chromatography flowmeter uses a thermal sensor that provides extremely accurate, sensitive, and high-resolution measurement of flow in real time. As the sensor is non-invasive it can operate over a wide dynamic range and has been demonstrated to be the perfect real-time flow monitoring tool for a growing range of liquid applications.