Connectivity for centrifuges

The newly launched Secure-Spin connectivity features for the Thermo Scientific General Purpose Centrifuge platform enable greater user access control and data management in regulated laboratory environments, supporting compliance with 21 CFR Part 11 and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.



The General Purpose Centrifuge platform is a versatile benchtop centrifuge platform designed for applications that demand consistency, repeatability and high throughput. The integration of Centri-Log Plus data management software provides traceable documentation for improved sample and process safety, offering accurate audit trails and centralised device monitoring.



Ergonomic design and ease-of-use make the General Purpose platform a robust, reliable solution for laboratories with multiple users. With newly available features, laboratory directors now have more control over the access privileges of specific users to meet their needs.

Key applications include regulated environments such as GMP labs, cell and gene therapy research, biotech, biopharma, and bioproduction labs.



