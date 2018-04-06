Nitrogen generator launched

Peak Scientific has unveiled a new addition to its Solaris Nitrogen range. Joining the popular Solaris generator is the new Solaris XE. The new product can deliver up to 35L/min, at purity levels of up to 99.5% making it the ideal gas solution for LC-MS.

With variable purity in relation to outlet flow and pressure, the Solaris XE is also capable of supplying Compact MS instruments or multiple ELSD (Evaporative Light Scattering Detector) instruments simultaneously.

It has been specifically designed to provide nitrogen to laboratories that use an external source of compressed air and its compact chassis allows it to be placed on a benchtop or on a wall, making it an excellent space-saving solution for the lab.

Lynne Keating at Peak Scientific, commented on the new addition: “The Solaris XE represents the next step in nitrogen gas supply for LC-MS. Designed to meet the requirements of most LC-MS systems on the market today, this compact generator has no moving parts or mechanical sound, making it the ideal minimal-maintenance option for space-conscious laboratories.”