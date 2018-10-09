Gas generators go mobile

Peak Scientific has recently partnered with Ontario-based Molecular Science Corp. (MSC) to supply nitrogen gas generation systems on its first mobile laboratory aimed at the rapidly expanding cannabis testing and research sector.

One of Peak’s Genius 1024 nitrogen generators has been installed in the 53ft long advanced mobile laboratory, as a safe, convenient on-demand nitrogen source for the lab’s Sciex Qtrap 6,500+ mass spectrometer. This will enable the laboratory to offer truly mobile analytical testing services to licensed cannabis producers across Canada who value the ability to carry out in-process testing in cannabis cultivation.

The mobile laboratory will enable MSC, a leading Canadian laboratory services company, to provide licensed cannabis producers (LPs) and oil processors with QA/QC testing and data-driven business intelligence at point of need. These are resources that provide efficiencies to both the seed to sale process and overall R&D of the analytical testing workflow. As well, with its mobile lab MSC will provide LPs the tools necessary for informed compliance with Health Canada’s regulatory requirements.