Next generation sequencing-based PGT solution

Agilent Technologies has announced the introduction of Agilent OnePGT, a genome-wide, next-generation sequencing (NGS) solution for preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). OnePGT allows parallel detection of multiple monogenic disorders (PGT-M), translocations (PGT-SR), and aneuploidies (PGT-A) on a single biopsy.



OnePGT guides the laboratory from biopsy material to a single comprehensive report in a matter of days. Empowered by Agilent’s Alissa platform, data analysis is streamlined by the optimised and verified pipelines, allowing automatic calling of genetic abnormalities with built-in quality control metrics and audit trail. This innovative solution provides fertility specialists the ability to more easily achieve comprehensive PGT data in which to support enhanced embryo ranking, identifying the best quality embryos for transfer.



“By providing highly accurate and comprehensive genetic data, OnePGT enables fertility specialists, and the couples they assist, to make better-informed decisions on embryo ranking and selection - thereby increasing the chances of having a successful and healthy pregnancy,” said Kamni Vijay, vice president, and general manager, Agilent Genomics Division. “We aim to offer labs a complete, integrated workflow that is easy to use, and provides accurate data for comprehensive insights.”

Vijay also noted that for labs currently performing just one type of test, OnePGT provides them the opportunity to expand their offerings in this growing market without significantly increasing the lab’s footprint or resources.



“With the Agilent OnePGT solution we can now perform concurrent PGT-M/-A/-SR and obtain comprehensive genetic information, more quickly, using a single biopsy,” said Dr. Richard Choy, Director, Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Laboratory, Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Not only does the single universal workflow increase the genetic information available for each embryo, but it has also increased our lab’s efficiency due to a single platform to maintain.”



According to recent data, the average age of first-time mothers has risen to over 30 years of age. As the maternal age at conception increases, the chance of chromosomal abnormalities within the embryo also increase leading to lower implantation rates and increased rate of miscarriages. The comprehensive data achieved with Agilent OnePGT can help fertility specialists improve the chances of selection of the most viable and healthy embryos for subsequent transfer.