Complete LC portfolio

Agilent Technologies has launched three InfinityLab Bio LC systems specifically developed to meet the needs of the biopharma industry. The release is central to the portfolio of complete Bio LC solutions, featuring instruments, columns, and supplies that seamlessly integrate with Agilent OpenLab and MassHunter software, and CrossLab services to maximise efficiency in biopharma labs.

The three new systems include the 1290 Infinity II Bio LC System with High-Speed Pump, the 1290 Infinity II Bio LC System with Flexible Pump, and the 1260 Infinity II Prime Bio LC System. These systems are based on the InfinityLab LC technology and were designed to help future-proof laboratories by providing a universal LC platform that delivers reliability and performance with additional bio-analysis capability and even greater resistance to harsh analytical conditions.

"This is a significant portfolio release that further demonstrates our commitment to the fast-growing biopharma LC market," said Stefan Schuette, vice president, and general manager of Agilent’s Liquid Phase Separations Division. "By offering new instruments, columns, application kits, and supplies we're providing solutions that customers can tailor to meet their specific bio-analytical requirements, including seamless transfer of existing methods from both Agilent and non-Agilent LC systems.”

Agilent also announced the planned release of several new workflow solutions based on the Bio LC core systems. These specialised solutions include a new, biocompatible 2D-LC, method development, and a new Online LC solution for process monitoring and process analytical technology (PAT).