Agilent Technologies has announced two new gas chromatography systems that incorporate innovative and intelligent ‘self-aware’ predictive technology, expanding its suite of smart-connected GC instruments.



The new Agilent 8890 and 8860 GC systems extend the company’s portfolio of robust analytical instruments. Integrating intuitive colour touch interfaces, the 8890 and 8860 GCs are built on a next-generation electronic architecture platform, based on the innovative technologies of the Intuvo 9000 GC. Continuous system monitoring, automated diagnostics and built-in troubleshooting routines will help labs avoid unplanned downtime and increase lab efficiency - both top goals of lab managers today. Remote connectivity through mobile devices such as tablets and laptops allows operators and managers to securely access instrument status and function while away from the lab.



Agilent has also introduced two powerful Blank and Detector Evaluation smart routines on the 8890 and 8860 GC systems, enabling automatic determination of system readiness. These new predictive functions will also be available for upgrade on existing Intuvo 9000 GC systems.



“We have a clear strategy for providing our customers with continual expansion of system intelligence functions. Our new GC systems are designed to grow in capability over time,” explained Shanya Kane, Agilent vice president, and general manager of the company's Gas Chromatography Division. “Making these new functions available for existing Intuvo systems is a good example of that strategy in action.”



“Automated diagnostics and troubleshooting routines free operators to attend to more high-value activities such as reviewing data and attending to new customer needs – helping to grow our customers’ enterprises,” further explains Kane.



The 8860 system is designed to support many core routine applications, while the 8890 system is designed to support ultimate flexibility and expandability, supporting customer needs both today and tomorrow.