Biotech & Life Sciences

Life sciences expert expands cell analysis capabilities

21st November 2018


Agilent Technologies has announced the opening of a new, purpose-built extension to its Little Island, Cork facility in Ireland. The campus will focus on developing advanced technologies for the analysis of live-cells in real-time.   
 
The expanded state-of-the-art facility incorporates recently acquired Luxcel Biosciences, adding real-time, fluorescence plate reader-based in vitro cell assay kits to Agilent’s cell analysis portfolio. The complex will house two new laboratories, one dedicated to cell analysis technologies, and the other to develop biosensors and related bio assay solutions.
 
Agilent entered the cell analysis market in 2015 with the acquisition of Seahorse Bioscience, a leader in the development of specialised instruments and live-cell, kinetic assays. The addition of Luxcel expands the firm's cell analysis portfolio and brings new capabilities through technology and research, which will drive advancements in this fast-evolving field globally.
 
"Technological progression allowing researchers to examine cell health and function kinetically, and in real-time, are driving global demand for complete cell analysis solutions," said Todd Christian, general manager, Agilent Cell Analysis Division. “The Luxcel acquisition and Agilent Ireland expansion underscore our continued commitment to the growing cell analysis market.”
 
“We’re excited that Agilent has invested in Ireland,” said Martin Shanahan, chief executive officer, IDA Ireland. “Luxcel has partnerships and active research programs in Ireland, and with major EU and UK research institutions. This expansion will not only provide the most up-to-date and advanced solutions for Agilent’s customers but will have a significant positive impact within the Irish and European innovation ecosystem.” 


