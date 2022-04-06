New mass spectrometer

Waters has introduced the new Xevo TQ Absolute system. The company claims that the exceptionally sensitive tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer is up to 45% smaller, uses up to 50% less power and nitrogen, and generates up to 50% less heat than some competing tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers.

The company believes that the new product is up to 15 times more sensitive for quantifying negatively ionising compounds than its predecessor and is 45% smaller and uses up to 50% less electricity and gas supply than some other high-performance tandem quadrupole mass spectrometere. It is designed to help pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and environmental analytical laboratories meet regulations requiring trace-level quantitative mass spectrometry analyses for a broad set of applications.

“The Xevo TQ Absolute is for laboratories looking for leading quantitative sensitivity, accuracy, reproducibility, efficiency and sustainability,” said Jon Pratt, Waters Division Senior Vice President. “It offers more analytical firepower in a much smaller footprint, reaches exceptionally low limits of quantitation, and aids laboratory managers to best optimise their equipment utilisation and analytical output.”

For optimal performance, Waters pairs the Xevo TQ Absolute mass spectrometer with its Acquity Premier UPLC system with MaxPeak HPS technology, which eliminates non-specific adsorption of compounds containing phosphate and/or carboxylate groups and improves their recovery. Together, this integrated LC-MS/MS system is designed to drive the limits of quantitation to exceptionally low levels for many applications including: quantifying regulated impurities in drug products; performing oligonucleotide bioanalytical assays; and measuring concentrations of endogenous metabolites in large cohort clinical studies.