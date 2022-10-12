Robotic automation solution

Waters has introduced Extraction+ Connected Device, a new software-controlled product for the Andrew+ pipetting robot that automates the preparation of biological, food, forensics and environmental samples by solid phase extraction (SPE). The Extraction+ Connected Device eliminates the need to manually pipette and extract samples with a hands-free, automated approach to SPE. It can save scientists up to four hours of bench time for each sample set and reduce the risk of user-to-user variability.

“Reproducing the results of research studies is a common challenge across scientific disciplines, and SPE techniques that are error-prone and difficult to repeat are a significant cause,” said Erin Chambers, Vice President, Chemistry. “The Andrew+ pipetting robot with Extraction+ Connected Device and OneLab software helps analytical laboratories improve reproducibility while giving bench chemists up to four hours back that would otherwise be spent on manual pipetting and sample extraction."

The new device is one of several “connected devices” for the Andrew+ pipetting robot, which are controlled using the OneLab software. With a simple and intuitive user interface, the software makes it easy for designing and executing automated sample preparation protocols such as pipetting, shaking, cooling and heating, and purifying genomic, plasmid and mitochondrial DNA samples. The Extraction+ Connected Device consists of a new smart pump, a manifold for holding 1cc, 3cc and 6cc cartridges or elution plates, and software for creating and controlling pressure gradients during SPE cleanup procedures.