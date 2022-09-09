Mass spectrometer announced

Shimadzu is introducing the LCMS-9050 Q-TOF mass spectrometer. It features one of the fastest and most sensitive quadrupole technologies with TOF architecture to date.

The LCMS-9050 is a quadrupole time-of-flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometer system that ranks as one of the highest mass accuracy stability levels. Its high precision temperature control system inhibits even tiny mass variations caused by external factors so that the system can be used to measure accurate mass values without worrying about mass calibration. The ultra-stable polarity switching technology enables the simultaneous analysis of positive and negative ions, contributing to new applications development and heightened analysis efficiency.

For an overall easy, efficient and enhanced analysis performance, Shimadzu has simplified mass calibration, maintenance and other non-analysis procedures empowering users to spend less time on instrument management and more time on the real data. Plus, with the highest speed for MS/MS, the LCMS-9050 will accelerate the output of results even more.

Requiring less effort, the LCMS-9050 Q-TOF is a new auxiliary for users enabling them to maintain their focus on research and a new amount and quality of data. Shimadzu’s lineup of varied optional equipment ranging from the DPiMS probe electrospray ionization unit up to the Nexera UC supercritical fluid extraction (SFE)/supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) system will help users tap the full potential of the LCMS-9050 Q-TOF and – most importantly – their own.