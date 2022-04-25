New high mass analysis solution

Hiden Analytical is developing instruments for a new era of cluster analysis and implementation of nanoscale particles.

The Hiden Cluster Series is a series of quadrupole MS systems and components developed specifically for high mass analysis that the analysis of nanoparticles requires. Systems include the 9mm EPIC system, as well as the 20mm DLS-20 system, for analysis of species up to 20,000amu. Components include 9mm and 20mm pole diameter quadrupole assemblies with high-power RF operating at optimum frequency to accommodate high mass transmission required in cluster analysis.

Applications include nanoparticle analysis, molecular beam analysis, precursor and contaminant analysis for high mass species. Systems are equipped with Hiden’s multi-level software package, offering simple control of mass spectrometer parameters and complex manipulation of data and control of external devices.

Multiple sampling configurations are offered to suit research requirements, EPIC and IDP systems offer mid axis potential for negative ion detection and thermal desorption studies. The Cluster series are incorporated into the Plasma and SIMS analysis systems for plasma and surface characterisation. For pulsed deposition processes, time resolved measurements are offered to 50ns time resolution.

The Cluster Series are designed to offer a fully featured, flexible and powerful solution for the monitoring of high mass species in RGA, gas, plasma and surface analysis.