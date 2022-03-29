Faster analysis of biomolecules

Waters has introduced new software and analytical columns to aid biomolecule drug discovery and development. The new Intact Mass app on waters_connect allows scientists using the BioAccord LC-MS system to confirm the mass of biomolecules and impurities made by synthetic or recombinant processes nearly twice as fast as other commercially available options.i

“Acquiring mass and purity data of biomolecules is time consuming. Skilled analysis of complex mass spectrometry data is required, typically in remote specialist analytical laboratories,” said Jon Pratt from Waters. “The new Intact Mass App enables bioengineers and biochemists to accelerate drug discovery and development with simplified technology to generate mass confirmation data on their own in minutes/hours instead of days/weeks.”

Intact mass analysis is routinely performed during all stages of the development of biological drugs including proteins, peptides, oligonucleotide therapies and conjugates. In early stages of drug discovery, biochemists must analyse hundreds or even thousands of different samples per week. To help speed this process, the Intact Mass app provides a fast, reliable, and automated solution to facilitate mass confirmation and purity determination of novel biotherapeutics. The application features intelligent automated deconvolution to process sample results within minutes of their capture, with minimal user input.

Complementing the introduction of the app is a new line of analytical columns that are essential for analysing intact biomolecules and their subunits. The Acquity Premier and XBridge Premier Protein BEH C4 300Å Columns for the BioAccord LC-MS system feature MaxPeak high performance surfaces (HPS) technology that prevents the loss of sample analytes due to adsorption of phosphorylated and carboxylated molecules between the sample and metal surfaces of both the LC system and column. This enables up to 3X greater sensitivity for low-level intact mass analysis and 2X greater sensitivity for the intact mass analysis of phosphorylated proteins and low-level subunits of monoclonal antibodies.