New cell transfection method

Lonza has launched the next generation of its popular Nucleofector platform. For more than 20 years, Nucleofector technology has been an effective non-viral cell transfection method, which can be used even for hard-to-transfect cells, such as primary cells and pluripotent stem cells. Now, with an updated core unit and intuitive software, the next generation 4D-Nucleofector platform delivers flexibility and performance with even greater ease of use.

Electroporation, the method by which DNA, RNA or protein is introduced into cells through an electrical pulse to change their genotype or phenotype, is an important tool with a range of applications in disease research and drug discovery, as well as in the advancement of gene therapies, immunotherapies and stem cell generation. The Nucleofector technology achieves high transfection efficiency in union with high cell viability by providing unique electrical pulses, cell type-specific solutions, and optimized protocols to achieve an advanced electroporation approach that targets the cell’s nucleus directly. This powerful combination leads to reproducible, faster, and more efficient results than other methods.

The 4D-Nucleofector Core Unit can operate up to three functional modules, allowing for tailored experimental setups and facilitating scale-up from low to high-volume transfection. In the next generation, the family of units is now joined by a fully integrated 96-well unit to suit users with mid-scale transfection requirements for up to 96 samples at once. In addition, the updated Core Unit features an 8-inch touchscreen display, enabling users to easily set up their experiments and control all functional modules via the system’s intuitive and user-friendly software. Further, optimised protocols are available for more than 750 different cell types and are designed to provide robust transfection conditions, leading to optimal results every time.

With the Nucleofector system, small-scale protocols can be transferred to a larger scale without the need for re-optimisation, bringing together small- and large-scale transfection applications in a single system.