Advancing endotoxin detection

Lonza has launched the Nebula multimode reader, the first multimode reader qualified for use with the company's turbidimetric, chromogenic and recombinant endotoxin detection methods. Users can now directly compare results from absorbance-based and fluorescence-based endotoxin assays in one reader, reducing the variables and training required for endotoxin detection. Powered by WinKQCL software, the reader also streamlines maintenance and validation procedures with a single data management system while maintaining data integrity compliance.

Designed to meet the demands of current QC labs, the Nebula multimode reader provides users with a single solution for use with multiple endotoxin assay types. Its customised plate movement technology and tunable wavelength capability allow users the choice of the turbidimetric, chromogenic or recombinant Factor C methods. As a result, the selection of the best-suited assay for specific samples will be significantly easier.

Full integration of the reader with the WinKQCL software means data integrity compliance is more easily maintained. The audit trail, trends analysis and other key features from the software are available from one instrument, allowing users to realise a reduction in the time and documentation required to validate new test methods.

Employing a single reader that can accommodate multiple testing types means that end-user training, system maintenance, and software analysis are significantly simplified. Laboratories that need to test multiple sample types or validate new testing methods can benefit from more streamlined workflows and greater testing flexibility.