Lonza has announced an expansion to its popular PyroTec Pro Automated Robotic Solution for endotoxin testing.

The new PyroWave Reader add-on has been designed specifically for use with the sustainable PyroGene Recombinant Factor C (rFC) Assay. This brings a third test type option to the platform, allowing QC microbiologists to choose the endotoxin test method best suited for their testing needs. The PyroTec Pro Solution, now compatible with Lonza’s Pyrogent-5000 Turbidimetric LAL (Limulus Amebocyte Lysate) Assay, Kinetic-QCL Chromogenic LAL Assay and the PyroGene rFC Assay, expands the options available for streamlined, automated endotoxin testing.

The PyroWave Reader add-on is built upon the original release of the PyroTec Pro Automated System that includes two absorbance readers for traditional LAL-based assays. Able to easily accommodate different assay types in the same run and powered by the world-class WinKQCL Endotoxin Analysis Software, this complete system further increases the efficiencies and data integrity gained from automated endotoxin testing.