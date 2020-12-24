Paperless solution for VMIC

Lonza and the Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC), a not-for-profit organisation established to provide the UK’s first strategic vaccine development and advanced manufacturing capability, have announced a project to implement the Moda-EM solution to automate quality control (QC) in the new facility.

VMIC plans to implement the solution as part of its strategy to develop a state-of-the-art manufacturing center due to open in 2021 - fast-tracked to open a year ahead of schedule. The Moda-EM solution is a comprehensive informatics platform that automates QC processes for regulated manufacturing in the Life Sciences industry. This fully digital QC system enables companies to reduce the time needed for validation and qualification and provides a forward-thinking paperless solution.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated multiple industry trends, including digitalisation and automation. Implementing paperless solutions can help researchers meet aggressive timelines and fit into Industry 4.0 initiatives. Lonza’s comprehensive solution for pharmaceutical QC will allow paperless management of a wealth of microbiological data. The electronic approach reinforces data integrity compliance, enables real-time access to data, and provides fast input necessary to make informed decisions.

The automation of the QC laboratory has seen slow adoption by organisations due to cost constraints and flexibility concerns. The Moda-EM data acquisition platform for automated and paperless QC processes is changing this, thanks to the ease of implementation to achieve regulatory compliance and maximize employee utilisation.