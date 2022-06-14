Control tools for stages

Prior Scientific, a manufacturer of microscopy solutions and precision optical and electromechanical equipment, has announced the launch of the CS200 line of joysticks. The joysticks offer a simple, ergonomic and cost-effective way to manually control the XY stage and Z drive and replace the current PS3J100 joystick.

The company released the new CS200 series of joysticks and TS200 touchscreen display to control its ProScan and OptiScan solutions. The compact, easy to use CS200XY controls the stages’ x and y axis and the CS200Z allows the precise control of a focus drive or Z-axis drive via an ergonomic wheel. Speed buttons on the side of each joystick allow the user to adjust the proportionality of each device. The TS200 touchscreen display is a Windows-based tablet PC with software that allows for full control of all the Prior devices, including the stage and Z, motorised nosepiece, motorized filter turret, filter wheels, shutters and illumination.

"We are pleased to introduce these new joysticks and touchscreen which have a modern look and feel. Our customers also asked for a more cost-effective device and we have delivered with the CS200," said Thomas Freda, CEO at Prior Scientific. “The optional TS200 touchscreen adds control capabilities that far exceed what the previous PS3J100 could do”. Together these new devices allow users to choose what they want and need for their unique applications.”