subscribe
 

Super Resolution Microscopy

Multi-channel controllers introduced

20th February 2019


Prior Scientific has launched its new Queensgate NanoScan NPC-D-6000 series multi-channel closed loop controllers. Both the single and multi-channel digital nanopositioning controllers are designed to operate in a closed loop feedback mode with stages or actuators incorporating capacitive position sensors. The controllers deliver: low noise; low drift; high power; and high resolution.

Fast position update rates contribute to high-speed positioning accuracy for dynamic applications that require high speed movement of the stage. The NPC-D-6330 controller is capable of controlling up to three piezo driven actuators and two or three axis nanopositioning systems. The NPC-D-6110 is a single channel version delivering the same performance for single axis nanopositioning systems.

Alison Raby, Business Development Manager at Queensgate Instruments says,” This new product when paired with a Queensgate stage or actuator delivers high performance positioning for dynamic applications. The function playback capability sets this product apart from our competitors.”

The NPC-D-6000 series controllers deliver repeatability of movement with improved precision and accuracy for precise imaging and focusing at higher maximum speeds with fast step settle times. This can be particularly important for longer range stages or stages designed for high load bearing.

Several applications and markets are benefitting from the new product including microscopy, AFM, hard disk drive testing, metrology, beam steering & nanoscale machining, showcasing the precision, accuracy and control the new NPC-D-6000 series has to offer.


Tags: 
prior
Nanoscan
controllers
afm


Related Stories: 
Latest autofocus for biological imaging
AFM case study
Nanopositioning expert acquired
13th Confocal Raman Imaging Symposium
Report on AFM system used at Swansea University

Subscribe


Newsbrief

Read the latest newsbrief

Twitter Icon © Setform Limited

 

 

subscribe
We use cookies to give you the best possible experience on this website. By continuing to use the website you agree to our use of cookies. Close