New microscope tools

Prior Scientific Instruments has introduced motorised two and six position automated objective changing nosepieces for the OpenStand microscope line.

These products add to the automation solutions already offered by Prior and can give customers a faster way to develop custom imaging systems for life science, semiconductor and materials applications. These motorised nosepieces can work with nearly any available microscope objectives up to and including 32mm thread diameters. Driven with the standard ProScan III controller and related accessories, they are easy to integrate into an automated imaging system. The OpenStand can be tailored with optics and components from the firm's motorised and manual accessories to complete a custom motorised microscope. OpenStand allows parallel hardware and software development without the risk of delays due to software revisions in the final production instrument as all of the company's products use the same command set.

"We have had customers ask us for a motorised nosepiece solution that is both reliable and economical and we have delivered," said Thomas Freda, CEO at Prior Scientific. "The OpenStand’s automation capabilities are second to none in flexibility and at a great value to our customers".

“The addition of motorised nosepieces to the microscope range gives our OEM customers access to a fully automated customisable microscope to develop their own product and processes and in most cases, it is the first step in the development of their own instrumentation,” said Robert Haggart, Senior Product Manager. “OpenStand’s flexible modular design gives our OEM customers access to the product they need quickly, accelerating their development process, reducing costs and time to market.”