Construction of a skin model using R3D cell culture system

Lonza has released a new technical note that provides toxicity, wound healing and cosmetic researchers with a faster method for constructing three-dimensional (3D) full-thickness skin models that closely resemble native skin.

Compared with its two-dimensional (2D) counterpart, 3D cell culture is increasingly being recognised as a more effective in vitro approach for studying epidermal cell biology as it more closely mimics the in vivo cellular environment. However, conventional 3D cell culture technology typically requires 28-30 days to develop full-thickness skin models, which can have an impact on experiment timelines.

The new technical note demonstrates how the RAFT 3D cell culture system has been optimised to allow full-thickness skin models to be developed in approximately 22-24 days. Titled "Construction of a full-thickness skin model using RAFT 3D cell culture cystem," the technical note also highlights how the RAFT system provides a versatile 3D culture platform for the addition of other cell types, helping scientists to build more-complex skin models for advanced wound healing, toxicity and cosmetic research.

"To overcome the current time and optimisation challenges with conventional 3D cell culture technology, we wanted to provide researchers with a simple-to-use cell culture system that would enable full-thickness skin models to be easily constructed and in a more timely fashion," said Lubna Hussain, Senior Global Product Manager for Primary Cells at Lonza. "As highlighted in the technical note, by combining our high-quality dermal primary cells and media products with the RAFT 3D cell culture system, we can offer a more comprehensive solution for the development of physiologically relevant skin models. We have coupled these products with optimised protocols and customised scientific support to provide researchers an easier way to implement these challenging 3D models."