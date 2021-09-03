Biochemically defined and animal-free, Mussel Adhesive Protein based matrix (MAPtrix) from AMS Bio provides a highly defined and controllable recombinant extracellular matrix (ECM) for cell culture, which can be tailored to the specific needs of particular cell types.

Low cost and ready-to-use, MAPtrix produces a reliable and reproducible protein coating on a wide variety of surfaces including glass, plastic and biological surfaces. Used as a replacement for traditional basement membrane extracts in drug delivery, surface-modified medical device, stem cell and tissue engineering scaffold applications - MAPtrix delivers superior cell plating efficiency, improved cell morphology and enhanced cell proliferation.

Mussel Adhesive Protein is a highly desirable substrate for use in a variety of biological and medical applications because of its strong wet adhesive, non-toxic, biodegradable and low immunogenic properties.

MAPtrix technology works by incorporating small individual motifs from ECM proteins into recombinant proteins with a backbone of Mussel Adhesive Protein to attach to the substrate, thereby presenting the ECM motif for cultured cells to attach to. Incorporating mix-and-match genetically incorporated bioactive peptides, MAPtrix provides an in-vivo-like surface structure, that mimics the native extracellular environment, enabling the maintenance of cells under serum and feeder-free conditions.