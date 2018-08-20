Cleanroom-grade chair goes big on comfort

Teknomek has released a strong, durable and soft PU (poly-urethane) chair designed for use in production, laboratory and healthcare environments. The product is cleanroom grade 5 certified and can accommodate weights of up to 150kg.

Sue Springett, commercial manager at Teknomek, comments: “The new PU chair is another first for Teknomek: while we’ve always made great efforts to combine aesthetics with hygienic function, another guiding principle in the design for this chair was comfort.

“In a lab or cleanroom scenario, staff will typically spend a significant portion of their shift seated, so the importance of being able to do so comfortably cannot be understated. To that end, the new chairs not only look good, they feel great too. They can support a much broader range of body sizes and are available in different height ranges to suit individual’s optimum working.”

Stability is a key consideration and the chairs feature an aluminium, five-branch scuff resistance base to which castors or glides can be added for convenience. The product can be configured to suit user requirements, with options such as break loaded castors, armrests, seat slide, ratchet back, adjustable tilt and Synchro mechanism.



The chair’s hygienic design, featuring an enclosed gas lift and an easy clean underside, makes keeping working areas clean much easier to manage.