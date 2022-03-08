Safer storage of liquids

As part of its continued commitment to new product development, hygienic furniture specialist Teknomek has expanded its floor cupboard range with a dedicated liquids storage cupboard. Designed to make the storage of potentially dangerous liquids much safer and more secure, the cupboard has a removable liquid capture tray which is critical when organisations are dealing with hazardous substances.

Teknomek has designed the new cupboard to be perfect for purpose. Key to this is the 20mm deep, removable liquid capture tray. As per the requirements of COSHH, the tray ensures that should potentially dangerous liquids leak, they can be s contained and easily dealt with. The cupboard, which is made from 304 Stainless Steel, has lockable doors to keep liquids secure. At 1m tall, it can hold either 25 litre or 50 litre containers and includes a removable shelf so that storage space is maximised. Additional shelves are also an option.

“Unlike our other floor cupboards, the liquids storage cupboard has no drainage holes, to ensure that any liquids being stored are retained within the unit,” explains Sue Springett, commercial manager at Teknomek. “In the case of any leaks or spills, the liquid capture tray can be easily removed from the cupboard and the leaked liquid can be safely neutralised.”

The new storage cupboard is ideal for any environment where hygiene is a priority. With a floor clearance of 150mm it allows for easy access for thorough cleaning below the unit and has been designed for easy cleaning along the sides and rear underneath. It has a sloping top to prevent it being used as an unplanned work surface and to make exterior cleaning exceptionally easy. With four stainless steel adjustable feet, with a non-marking rubber base for levelling, the cupboard is robust enough to withstand the toughest of manufacturing environments.

“The majority of our customers are working within COSHH regulations so we’re always looking for ways to help them. The liquids storage cupboard is the first of several enhancements we are making to our range of cupboards, and we’re delighted that it has already been so well-received,” continues Sue Springett. “Because every business is different, we can adapt the liquids cupboard design to meet the specific needs of any organisation.”