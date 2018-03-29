Vacuum pumps of the new generation

Today, innovations for vacuum-based applications in laboratories, analytics and research and development are the drivers for a healthier and safer life. Modern vacuum technology must therefore convince in daily operations with properties such as cleanliness, low noise and sustainability. With a vacuum portfolio developed in line with this requirement profile, Leybold presents its innovations at the Analytica trade fair from 10 to 13 April in Munich.

When processes are based on a permanent vacuum, the choice of suitable components is all the more important. Reliable, high-performance vacuum technology not only does the job; the working environment also benefits from more peace, less distraction and higher air quality. These factors of ergonomics significantly increase the general well-being. The result: employee productivity, motivation, but also the precision in demanding applications improve significantly.

With its new vacuum pumps for both industrial and high vacuum applications, Leybold takes this development into account. The new two-stage Sogevac NEO D rotary vane pump offers a whole range of advantages, especially for these general challenges. The pump offers benefits in three very decisive areas: it is cleaner, quieter and practically maintenance-free.

The compact Sogevac NEO D is equipped with a high-quality exhaust filter inside the oil casing. Built-in filtration reduces the required integration volume of the pump and ensures a clean environment without oil smoke or loss while pumping down. The acoustic properties also set new standards: it is 3 dB(A) quieter than conventional models on the market. The product is designed for maximum uptime through advanced shaft sealing technology and the use of durable mineral oils. This results in maintenance-free operating intervals of up to three years.

The Scrollvac series is characterised by low power consumption and high pumping speed. In addition, the Scrollvac plus with its extremely light, compact design takes up very little space in plants and equipment. This makes it easy to integrate into both new and existing vacuum systems. Their low level of vibration and noise (less than 55 dB (A)) increases the circle of potential users, especially as these factors play a central role in today's ergonomically designed work environments.

Their functional and design features simplify daily use of the backing pump. For example, the hermetic sealing of the rotating parts from the pump chamber reduces the risk of contamination. By dispensing with shaft seals, which are susceptible to wear, the developers have achieved a higher degree of tightness. This ensures economic efficiency and predestines the Scrollvac plus for universal use in robust processes.

The Ecodry plus is a clean, compact and low-maintenance pump in the size class 40 to 60 m3/h, developed to meet the requirements in analytical or research laboratories. This pump class lies exactly in the transition area between small laboratory instruments and large machines. The most important innovation, however, undoubtedly lies in the reduction of the noise level, which the Leybold developers have succeeded in achieving: "We have managed to build the pump as compact, easy to operate and quiet as is otherwise only known from significantly smaller devices," explains the responsible product manager, Alexander Kaiser.

The Ecodry plus was developed exactly according to the requirements of systems such as mass spectrometers and electron microscopes. It is therefore also suitable for large accelerators because there is no contamination by dust or oil. It offers users a high degree of comfort, pumping speed performance and flexibility.

The future-oriented Turbo Control i controls and monitors the turbo molecular pump product line Turbovac i(X) and is suitable for use in high vacuum applications and integration into compact system solutions. The Leybold innovation can be operated intuitively and precisely via the display and the front keys or via the pre-installed web server interface. Via the web server, all pump parameters can be easily viewed and set using PC or mobile devices. The most important parameters are written to the log file; various special data queries are possible depending on the requirements.

The device is generally mounted in the rack, yet a desktop case is available separately. The Turbo Control i can operate one Turbovac i(X) each and can be connected to all models for on-site control and data reading. Two communication channels (RS 485 and USB) are included in the controller for pump control and connection of up to two vacuum gauges. Users can easily view the log file with the Data Viewer software tool, which can be downloaded free of charge from the Leybold website.

All development steps and resulting advantage of these innovations are based on decades of experience that Leybold can draw on, especially in the field of analytics. "As a pioneer in vacuum technology with our comprehensive application know-how, we know exactly what our customers in this segment need. Our new vacuum pumps not only offer innovative concepts and a productivity advantage for our customers. In most cases, we are able to optimize vacuum-based processes in advance through our consulting," explains Dieter Müller, Global Business Development Manager Analytics.