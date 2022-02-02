Shaping the lab of the future

From June 21-24, 2022, the international laboratory sector will once again meet in person at Analytica in Munich. The popular trade fair for laboratory technology, analysis and biotechnology will focus in particular on the ongoing digitalisation of laboratories. The conference and a full supporting programme focusing on the practical transfer of knowledge will take place alongside the exhibition.

Because analysis, biotechnology and laboratory technology play an important role in combating the pandemic, the sector still offers considerable potential. The industry association Spectaris expects the turnover of German companies alone to have increased by up to 10% in 2021. After Analytica 2020 took place successfully as a virtual event, Analytica 2022 will once again fill five halls at the Munich trade fair site. “Finally, the exhibitors will be able to discuss innovations and products in person and they’re already looking ahead to the summer with confidence,” says Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, Deputy CEO of Messe München. “For them, Analytica is the most important sector meeting. It covers all aspects of laboratories in research and industry and does so comprehensively.”

Armin Wittmann, analytica Exhibition Director, adds: "We offer the sector a platform for working together on the laboratory of the future. Processes in laboratories are becoming increasingly digitalised, and more and more devices need to be interconnected in order to make laboratory processes more efficient. At the trade fair, we bring together the necessary know-how and allow researchers, companies and users to share ideas. This enables them to work together to further develop analytical and laboratory systems for Laboratory 4.0.”

A place for market leaders to meet

Already at the beginning of the year, all national and international market leaders from the sector have confirmed that they would be taking part. They include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter, Mettler Toledo, Waldner Laboreinrichtungen, Eppendorf, Olympus Deutschland, Shimadzu Deutschland, Lauda and many more. The trade fair has noticed particularly high growth in the number of exhibitors active in COVID analysis and research. Siegbert Holtermüller, Chairman of the Exhibitor Committee and Head of Sales Europe Life Science at Olympus, sums up the mood among the exhibitors: “The sector is looking forward to Analytica 2022. Finally, we’ll be able to meet visitors and present our innovations in person again.”

Transfer of knowledge

The exhibition area will be complemented by the conference and a full supporting programme focusing on the practical transfer of knowledge and discussions between users and scientists. The renowned conference has brought research and industry together for many years. For three days, international scientists and specialists will give informative talks looking at current research findings, innovative methods, their techniques and areas of use. Various forums as part of the supporting programme will look at day-to-day work in laboratories: experts will present solutions for digitalisation in laboratories, innovative products in the areas of life sciences, biotechnology and diagnostics and best practice tips for making laboratory processes more efficient. The Finance Day will offer information about financing for start-ups as well as small and medium-sized companies.

For the first time ever, Analytica 2022 will take place at the same time as Automatica, the trade fair for intelligent automation and robotics, and Ceramitec, the international meeting place for the ceramics industry. As a result, the exhibitors will benefit from synergy effects. For example, the ceramics industry requires analytical devices to research new materials, while intelligent solutions from the field of automation are needed for ongoing digitalisation in laboratories. All exhibitor and visitor tickets for analytica allow entry to the two other trade fairs taking place at the same time.