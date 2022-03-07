Sample management innovation

Ziath has chosen Analytica 2022 in Munich, Germany (21-24th June) to launch two new innovative sample management products: Handheld 3 and Lux.

Designed for easy portability, the new Handheld 3 is a compact and powerful device for reading single 2D bar-coded tubes and editing or updating the sample information, adding extra details, or changing locations in a connected LIMS or database software directly from wherever the user keeps their samples. Connection by Wi-Fi allows the Handheld 3 to quickly update inventory and can also give an interactive picklist of tubes a user needs to withdraw from their store.

The second new product, Lux, is a portable whole rack barcode reader that scans and decodes a 96-well rack of 2D barcoded tubes in under a second and sends the data wirelessly straight to the user's laptop, tablet, or phone.

Visitors to Analytica can also meet with Ziath specialists to discuss their sample management requirements. Other Ziath products on show, and available for demonstration, will include the Cyclops low light barcode reader, the Uno single tube reader and the latest version of the company’s web based DP5 2D rack decoding software.