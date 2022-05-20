Sample preparation workstation

Biotage has launched the Extrahera HV-5000, an automated workstation dedicated to column-based sample preparation that is able to aspirate and dispense high volume samples. Automation reduces reliance on human interaction, enabling laboratories to increase sample throughput and integrity.

Like its predecessors the Extrahera HV-5000 maintains the family’s small footprint, intuitive software, and precision engineering for the uniform processing of samples. With its four-channel pipette head, the new workstation is able to aspirate and dispense high volumes from 250 – 5,000 μL per channel. Combined with precision pipetting and positive pressure sample processing, the system caters to larger sample volumes compatible with 3-, 6-, 10- and 15-mL column consumables in 12, 24, and 48 position formats. This is alongside a GLP capability and support for classical SPE and SLE column consumable formats.

Complete with dedicated SPE and SLE methods the new system comes pre-programmed with a host of application notes, sample matrices, and new user-friendly prompts to assist users in method building. In addition, its new SMART pipetting feature prevents aspirating air into samples, by intelligently descending into the sample well at a rate equal to the rate of sample aspiration. The system has a new triple waste segregation system, which helps laboratories to segregate their aqueous, organic, and chlorinated waste materials - isolating the toxic chlorinated waste is important, as it requires more expensive handling. If you have only a single waste line, with a mixture of all aqueous, organic, and chlorinated waste outputs, then all of the system’s waste will be more expensive to dispose of safely – so the triple waste system enhances sustainability and saves disposal costs.

“This new addition to the successful Extrahera family delivers on our strategy to provide innovative solutions, making our customers’ workflows more streamlined and sustainable. The Extrahera HV-5000 places customers in full control of a powerful, sustainable and smart automation system; ultimately helping them make the world a healthier, greener and cleaner place. Proof positive of our commitment to our ethos HumanKind Unlimited,” said Tomas Blomquist, CEO Biotage.