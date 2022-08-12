New cleanroom installed

Validair Diamond Scientific (VDS) has invested in a new cleanroom at its Chester-le-Street headquarters. The in-house facility was specified and designed to meet exacting requirements for research and fault-finding as well as for use by the company’s field service team as a hands-on training resource.

VDS worked closely with Total Clean Air to design and configure the cleanroom to be exceptionally flexible in its performance and functionality, allowing the VDS team to push the boundaries of its experimentation, testing and training processes. Various operating parameters of the cleanroom’s control system can be set to underperform, which will make the room fail. That allows the field service teams to experience challenging real-life situations by replicating failing cleanrooms in order to develop strategies that resolve the critical issues often encountered.

In addition to its role as a training facility, the new cleanroom permits VDS to conduct research of fault-finding, rectification works, test methodology comparisons, etc. “The room was installed in early June and is already helping us to improve procedures, refine techniques and perform experiments and case studies that support our UKAS accreditation,” says Steve Ward, Managing Director at Validair Diamond Scientific.