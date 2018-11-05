Reducing costs of biological transport

When it comes to sending away pathology samples many labs are spending too much time and money on packaging their samples correctly. Wrapping tubes and using boxes to transport samples by courier or Royal Mail could be costing these labs a lot of money and taking much longer than necessary.

The Transport of Dangerous Goods Regulations require patient specimens and other biological samples to be transported according to UN3373 Biological Substance Category B, P650 Packaging Instruction. However, compliant packaging requires multiple elements that can result in a bulky package which is expensive to transport. One pathology laboratory, sending away 1000 samples per month, has recently switched to the SpeciSafe complete secondary sample packaging system which will save it over £21,000 per year.

SpeciSafe fulfils multiple requirements of the packaging regulations. The compact, clam-shell design holds primary 95kPa containers in rigid, cushioned, pre-moulded compartments, so they are protected and multiple vials are separated from each other. The bonded ultra-absorbent lining will soak up the entire liquid volume in the event of a primary container breach. The SpeciSafe is leak-proof when closed and its rigidity means only a flexible outer envelope is required for road transport.

The solution also delivers further benefits. It is very quick and easy to use and the transparent front means any leakages from the primary container are easily visible. Patient information is easily seen and can be read by barcode readers without unpacking. Samples can be posted by Royal Mail at large letter rates which could save over £2 per package, provided the primary container is less than 25mm in diameter and the sample volume does not exceed 50ml.