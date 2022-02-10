Rapid PCR testing solution

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched a new rapid environmental test to help in the fight against Covid-19. The Renvo rapid PCR test is the latest solution in the company’s in-air pathogen surveillance product portfolio. The test is performed on air samples collected using the company’s AerosolSense sampler.

The new test is designed for environmental surveillance only, rather than diagnostic purposes, in communal locations such as schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, government buildings and other public areas. This easy-to-use solution provides fast, highly accurate detection of SARS-CoV-2 pathogens through indoor air sampling, enabling users to perform SARS-CoV-2 testing of air samples on-site, without the need for specialised training or sending samples to a lab for analysis.

The system uses proprietary Oscar PCR technology to shorten thermocycling times and produce on-site SARS-CoV-2 air sample results in just 30 minutes, a marked improvement over the four to 24 hour testing turnaround time previously available using the AerosolSense sampler testing service. This faster response time enables quick decision making and strengthening of risk mitigation strategies for communal locations and facilities.

“As the world learns to live with Covid-19 and adapts to the rapidly changing dynamics of new variants, there is a clear need for heightened surveillance and testing of indoor air quality,” said Siqi Tan, vice president and general manager of environmental and process monitoring at Thermo Fisher. “For facilities that already have our AerosolSense samplers, the Renvo rapid PCR test can be used as an accessory to strengthen their testing processes. The powerful combination of the sampler and the test offers fast, highly accurate environmental surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 for greater peace of mind.”