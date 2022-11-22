Next-generation of qPCR reagents

PCR Biosystems has launched a new family of qPCR reagents mixes: Clara Probe Mix, Clara Probe 1-Step Mix and Clara HRM Mix. The Clara family of mixes rely on a novel composition to push the boundaries of performance to meet the challenges of today’s laboratories. Now, researchers can be more confident than ever before in the results they generate and the conclusions they assimilate.

qPCR is one of the most widely used techniques globally. In research laboratories, qPCR assays are used for a diverse range of applications, such as gene expression analysis, species abundance quantification, cancer phenotyping and diagnostic test development. However, as a technique it is plagued by challenges surrounding reproducibility and reliability, leading to inefficient workflows and a lack of confidence in results. Researchers, therefore, typically look to improve qPCR performance to elucidate insights they can be confident in, while adhering to stricter budgets. Using carefully optimised, high-quality reagent mixes can overcome many hurdles and enhance qPCR performance.

“We are committed to ensuring the highest level of performance is available to all, and that scientists from any discipline can access the reagents they need to advance their research," says Alex Wilson, co-founder. “Having undergone rigorous testing, scientists can be confident that Clara reagent mixes deliver new levels of sensitivity and precision so they can focus on their research more and worry about the products they need less. We’re passionate about pushing the boundaries of PCR and our team of reagent specialists strive to unlock new levels of performance — of which the Clara family is a testament. Scientists using our products can therefore be sure of the highest quality reagents, as well as a personalised service to make sure they’re using the optimum reagents for their application.”

Being ISO 13485 certified, the mixes can also be used in diagnostic tests. Whether academic or industrial, the reagents bring several benefits to the laboratory.