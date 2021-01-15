Next-gen microscopes

Zeiss has launched a new generation of its field emission scanning electron microscope (FESEM) family, GeminiSEM. The new models GeminiSEM 360, 460 and 560 are tailored for sub-nanometre imaging and effortless analytics. Users benefit from innovations in the electron optics and a new chamber design offering better image quality, usability and flexibility. GeminiSEM 560 being introduced brings the Gemini 3 column to the market for the first time.

The new family delivers more information from any sample, minimises sample damage and prevents sample artifacts. All three models come with a new chamber design which allows researchers to bring in larger and more samples than before, enabling core facilities to now serve many more analytical applications in a single instrument. The design for the Gemini electron optical column and a large, flexible new chamber cover all imaging and analytical needs. The larger chamber enables configurability and flexibility to adapt to upcoming research tasks and optimises analytical workflows.

Introducing the new Gemini 3 electron optics with Nano-twin lens and its new electron optical engine Smart Autopilot, it is customised for ease-of-use when imaging the most sensitive samples at the highest resolutions. The model 560 delivers the highest resolution at all working conditions and pushes the limits of immersion and monochromation-free-surface imaging at landing energies below 1 kV.

The new optical engine combined with new autofunctions and the patented autofocus significantly enhance the performance and efficiency of the system. In a core facility even novice users can achieve the best possible results without the support of the chief technician or facility manager.