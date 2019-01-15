New microscope software

The powerful new software module Zeiss Labscope Teacher expands the existing Zeiss Labscope installation. It puts the lecturer in charge of all connected microscopes in the network of the digital classroom while they move freely around the classroom. It lets the teacher define working groups, send group-specific tasks, and share digital information such as documents or presentations, thereby fostering teamwork. The master device makes it easy to keep everybody on track. The lecturer only needs to define the classroom layout once. Simple reloading to start the lesson saves valuable teaching time.

With Zeiss Labscope Teacher, it’s easy to follow every individual’s progress so lecturers can adapt their teaching to suit each one. They’ll see thumbnails of all their activity at a glance. This lets them keep an eye on everybody and, where needed, alter image settings remotely. It’s just as easy to share the information.

The new software generates a private cloud space automatically, allowing teachers to show and discuss each student’s work on a monitor and share results in real-time.



Today’s interconnected world of digital media is changing how students learn. A digital classroom from Zeiss creates an interactive learning environment where these digital natives feel at home. Microscopy is much more fun, and having fun while learning is bound to inspire better results. The challenge as a teacher is to manage this technology and maximize its value in today’s digital classroom.