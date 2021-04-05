Powerful clasroom microscopes

Zeiss has awarded the first two schools in its Science Classroom Outreach Program for Educators (SCOPEs) Grant, a monthly national grant to help support K-12 science teachers facing the challenge of educating students through distance learning. The National SCOPEs Grant recipients are Shelby Igleheart from Central High School (Phoenix, AZ) and Jennifer Hatch from Medomak High School (Waldoboro, ME).

To ensure the success of this national program, Zeiss first launched a regional program for schools near the North American corporate office in White Plains, NY. Regional SCOPEs Grant recipients are Kristin Melillo of Iona Preparatory Lower School (New Rochelle, NY); Nicole Farish of Tappan Zee High School (Orangeburg, NY); Chezdis Sanchez-Bors of Port Chester Middle School (Rye Brook, NY); Jeanine Hall of Hendrick Hudson High School (Montrose, NY); and Benjamin Drexel of Scarsdale High School (Scarsdale, NY).

The SCOPEs grant program covers a complete Zeiss classroom microscope package with an optical microscope, digital camera, and software. Recipients can choose from two microscope models, the new Primostar 3 or Stemi 305. Winners are selected each month from among all applications received. Those not awarded a grant are automatically re-entered for consideration in subsequent months. To date, teachers from over 30 states have applied for the grant.

Designed with long-term use and extreme durability in mind, the new Primostar 3, a robust yet compact classroom microscope, offered as part of the grant features an integrated HD streaming camera in conjunction with the iPad and Windows App Labscope. The shared interface between the teacher and the student allows for immediate confirmation that the specimen is viewed correctly. This system has the capabilities to be expanded to a full digital classroom of network-connected microscopes where a teacher can see all the active images from each microscope in the tablet or PC. It provides students with a digital-native way to examine specimens under a microscope.

SCOPEs grant winners can also opt for the Stemi 305 compact Greenough stereo microscope with 5:1 zoom. With this solution, three-dimensional samples can be observed with no preparation required. The easy-to-use microscope offers full integration with long-living LED illumination for reflected and transmitted light and documentation.