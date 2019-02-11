subscribe
 

Microscopy & Imaging

New substrates for nanotechnology

11th February 2019


AMS Bio has announced that it is now supplying gold, silver and platinum coated substrates for nanotechnology researchers looking to use these surfaces to characterise self-assembled monolayers using atomic force microscopy (AFM), or scanning tunnelling microscopy (STM).

Gold, silver and platinum surfaces offer a clean, near atomically flat surface that is ideal for applications in nanotechnology, such as studies on self-assembly, single-molecule imaging, nano- or micro-contact printing, DNA origami or nanophotonics. 

Deposited under high vacuum (10-8 Torr) with 99.999% purity noble metal presents researchers with an atomically flat coated substrate that is free from oxygen, organics and other contaminants and consequently does not require cleaning prior to use.

Building on its expertise in surface science, AMS Bio's expanding range of noble metal coating services provides customised solutions in surface science for industrial and academic researchers. These services now include physical vapour deposition using noble metals including gold, silver and platinum, surface patterning and functionalisation and surface characterisation. 


