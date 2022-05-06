Clinical-grade recombinant proteins

AMS Bio has launced the StemFit Purotein range of high purity, high activity recombinant proteins for cell therapy applications.

Continued expansion of cell therapy applications across healthcare and the life sciences is driving a rapidly increasing need for clinically applicable ancillary materials. A key requirement is for recombinant proteins, such as growth factors and cytokines. This demand for clinically applicable recombinant proteins places stringent requirements on product quality, lot-to-lot consistency, and compliance with all relevant laws and regulations.

All StemFit Purotein products are designed and manufactured under a strict animal-free protocol that minimises risk of virus contamination and ensures high lot-to-lot consistency. Manufactured using a streamlined (optionally GMP compliant) production and purification process results in recombinant proteins of the highest purity and quality while maintaining affordable prices. The StemFit Purotein range includes recombinant proteins that play key roles in differentiation of ES and iPS cells into liver, pancreas, kidney, heart, blood, and immune cells. Beneficially, the products are supplied in a ‘ready-to-use’ frozen liquid form, which eliminates the time-consuming process of reconstitution while ensuring consistent results.

Purotein products are fully compatible with the StemFit range of xeno-free, chemically defined media which is proven to effectively maintain induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and embryonic stem cells (ESCs) under feeder-free conditions during the reprogramming, expansion and differentiation phases of stem cell culture and growth medium.