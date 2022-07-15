Investigating oxidative stress

AMS Bio has expanded its range of antibodies, biomarkers and assay kits related to free radicals (ROS and RNS), non-radical reactive derivatives (or oxidants) and antioxidants for researchers investigating the mechanism of oxidative stress.

It is widely recognised free radicals play a key role in physiological processes including protein phosphorylation as well as activation of transcriptional factors and immunity, but they need to be kept at a low level.

Changes in environmental factors, diet and lifestyle are known to contribute significantly to an increase in free radical production in the body. When free radicals are not kept in balance, they trigger a large chain of oxidation reactions putting the body under oxidative stress which can lead to damage to fatty tissue, DNA, and proteins. Oxidative stress damage over time is linked to diseases including cancer, diabetes, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular degeneration, inflammatory conditions, neurodegeneration, and premature aging.

Partnering with leading international research organisations, AMS Bio is now able to offer an impressive range of top-quality antibodies and cutting-edge assay kits for oxidative modification, redox modulators, and inflammatory biomarkers.

The range includes simple, accurate oxidative stress kits to analyse biomarkers of DNA, lipid, and protein oxidative modification in biological samples, highly sensitivity assays for 8-oxo dG (8-OHDG), nitrotyrosine, protein carbonyl, malondialdehyde, 8-isoprostane, and superoxide dismutase. The new kits combine high sensitivity, convenient 96-well format colorimetric assay format and offer the peace-of-mind of being well cited in scientific literature. For labs tasked with running many samples, most oxidative stress assay kits are supplied with multiple plates to increase productivity. All oxidative stress assay kits are supplied ready-to-use and produce highly reproducible results.

In addition, the firm has expanded its range of antibodies for oxidative stress research, to now include targets such as nitric oxide synthase, endothelial nitric oxide synthase, perioredoxin, RAGE, sodium azide and thioredoxin.