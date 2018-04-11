New module for X-ray microscopes

Zeiss Xradia Versa 500-series of 3D X-ray microscopes (XRM) will allow users to acquire high quality images in one-quarter the time. It uses a new, advanced iterative reconstruction technique. Users can make the optimal choice for their requirements: same quality images four times faster, or superior quality in the same amount of time as standard image acquisition. The new module for theXradia Versa 500-series of 3D X-ray microscopes (XRM) will allow users to acquire high quality images in one-quarter the time. It uses a new, advanced iterative reconstruction technique. Users can make the optimal choice for their requirements: same quality images four times faster, or superior quality in the same amount of time as standard image acquisition.

Compared to some other iterative reconstruction offerings, the new solution is faster, more efficient and more user friendly.

Other implementations require a complex cluster configuration to meet the computational demands of iterative reconstruction, and require extensive user expertise. OptiRecon, a hardware/software module built on a single advanced workstation, offers a combination of a workflow-based user interface that doesn’t require knowledge of tomographic reconstruction algorithms, and an efficient implementation that allows reconstruction of a typical dataset in about three minutes.

This technology opens the door to 3D X-ray imaging, or computed tomography, to both a wider range of geological industry applications as well as the examination of in situ processes occurring at previously inaccessible timescales. OptiRecon is the most recent step the company has taken to develop the its Xradia Versa system, introduced in 2010, with both hardware and software advancements to meet and exceed its users’ needs. The system is available to existing users as a field upgrade, or can be purchased as an additional capability for the Versa 3D X-ray microscopes.