New microplate reader

BMG Labtech has introduced the new Vantastar microplate reader. The latest addition to the firm's portfolio, the Vantastar was conceived for ease-of-use and flexibility for a wide range of applications in basic research and life sciences.

The new product is a compact, multi-mode microplate reader and is equipped with three features that enable an effortless detection setup and improve data quality: enhanced dynamic range (EDR) technology; a rapid full-plate auto-focus; and automatic luminescence cross-talk reduction.

The EDR technology grants a dynamic range spanning over 8 concentration decades in a single measurement, significantly simplifying sensitivity settings and making gain adjustments superfluous. With EDR every plate is automatically read with a setting that provides the best sensitivity with no manual intervention.

The Vantastar incorporates a rapid, full plate auto-focus for both top and bottom reading in all plate formats up to 384 wells. Combined with EDR, this feature makes detection easier, ensuring every sample on the microplate is automatically detected with the ideal settings without any action prior to the start of measurement.

Data quality in luminescence assays is often negatively affected by signal cross-talk from neighbouring wells. The cross-talk reduction package automatically reduces non-specific signals reducing data variability, background noise and false positive signals, and thereby improving data quality.

To ensure full flexibility, the new unit is equipped with the company's dual LVF Monochromator system, which ensures the highest wavelength flexibility and best performance in each assay, with filter detection and a UV/vis spectrometer for ultra-fast full absorbance spectra. In addition, the reader can be equipped with an atmospheric control unit for physiological cell-based assays and with a reagent dispenser module with up to two injectors, heater and magnetic stirrer plate.